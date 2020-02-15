Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On I-40, expect multiple lane closures in both directions at the downtown interchange and between Ross and Washington streets for bridge deck and concrete pavement repair.
Various lanes will be closed in both directions of the I-40 frontage roads between Ross and Arthur Streets for patching repairs.
Watch for slow-moving operations on I-27 and US 87 for herbicide applications around guardrails and bridges.
I-40 East Bridge Replacement Projects:
Intermittent closures on Pullman Road at I-40 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to set precast deck panels on the eastbound bridge beams.
Intermittent closures on Whitaker Road at I-40 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to remove the blankets hanging under the westbound bridge structure.
Expect lane closures on I-40 between Whitaker and Pullman roads for pavement repairs Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 18 – 20. Crews will start on the eastbound side of I-40 then switch to the westbound side.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
