This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From a meet and greet with stars from the new movie “First Lady” to a dance and picnic with your special someone, here’s what’s going on in the area!
You can meet the stars of “First Lady” at the Regal United Artists Imax Amarillo Star 14′s red carpet tomorrow.
The event is Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the theater.
You can meet Actors Tom Partain, Benjamin Dane and Kimberly Williams at the theater.
Afterwards at 7:00 p.m., you can watch the movie, which is a modern fairytale about the widowed first lady helping the vice president run for presidency after her husband dies.
Family Support Services is hosting it’s annual Mardi Gras Party tomorrow.
The “Mardi Gras All Around the World” themed-party is Saturday, Feb. 15, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the heritage room at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The event will have New Orleans-inspired food, casino games, silent and live auctions and more.
Tickets are $60 per person or $400 for a table of eight.
All proceeds go to FSS.
The Amarillo Gun Shoe Pioneer Gun Collectors Amarillo Texas Gun Show is happening this weekend.
The show is 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Tickets are $7 for one day or $10 for both days with children ages 12 and under getting in free.
For more details, go here.
Get ready for Amarillo’s Best Rib Cookoff this weekend.
The cookoff starts early at 8:00 a.m. and is being held at Champion BBQ Supply, located at 7306 S.W. 34th Ave.
Entry free for ribs is $100 and quesadilla is $25.
This is the second annual rib cookoff. Last year had 49 teams.
Have yourself some fellowship and pancakes this Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cathedral in Amarillo.
The Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast is hosted every month.
The breakfast is from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Credit cards are accepted.
Have a picnic and dance with your special someone at Palo Duro Canyon.
Put on your dancing shoes and a picnic dinner at the Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
The dance is located in a climate-controlled building.
Light refreshments will be serves and music will range from old time favorites to today’s music.
All ages are welcome.
The dance and picnic is Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
General admission into the park is $8 for adults and children 12 and under get in free.
