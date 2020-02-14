Temple Grandin to speak at WTAMU’s Distinguished Lecture Series

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Temple Grandin is coming to West Texas A&M University as the next speaker in the Distinguished Lecture Series on Tuesday, February 18.
Grandin will speak about her studies of livestock behavior and her struggles with autism at 7:00 p.m. in the Jack B. Kelley Legacy Hall.
Grandin is an animal science professor at Colorado State University, and become well recognized after publishing her article “Livestock Behavior as Related to Handling Facilities Design,” presenting the idea that animals are sensitive to details in their environment.
She was one of the first researchers studying this side of the livestock industry.
She also published multiple books on her experiences of living with autism, as well as books to better educate people about autism.
For more information about Grandin, you can visit her website.
