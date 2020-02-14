Road reopened after structure fire on South Prince Street in Clovis

Clovis Fire Department working structure fire on South Prince Street (Source: Clovis Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | February 14, 2020 at 11:34 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 11:48 AM

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Fire Department spent the morning working to contain a structure fire on South Prince Street.

According to a post from the Clovis Police Department, crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of South Prince Street around 7:11 a.m.

Southbound traffic on South Prince Stsreet wa shut down due to the dangerous driving conditions. However, the Clovis Police Department says the road is now reopened.

