Mother on trial for son’s death: ‘I slammed him on the floor because I was mad’

Court documents show he was originally arrested on July 1, 2015. On Nov. 24, 2015, his bond was reduced from $500,000 to $75,000. On Feb. 19, 2016, he was released on bond. He was required to abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. unless at work, report to pretrial services and have no contact with Madison Rodriguez or her family. Court documents show he violated the reporting condition of his bond twice, he defaulted on his payments, and he was arrested for a new offense, assault domestic violence on Nov. 23, 2019. He also violated the curfew condition when he was arrested, being that it was about 3:30 a.m. Lubbock Sheriff’s Officers also made contact with him in response to an aggravated robbery on Aug. 11, 2019 at 1:24 a.m. and he was not at home or work.