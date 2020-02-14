Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bregman and other members of the Houston Astros have spoken at spring training about the sign-stealing scheme they used during their 2017 run to a World Series title and again the next season. Bregman and his teammates mostly stuck to a script that apologized without saying exactly why and saying they had learned without saying exactly what. Astros owner Jim Crane said it is not clear what impact his players' cheating might have had on the outcomes of games. Outfielder Josh Reddick said he doesn't think the Astros owe any sort of specific apology to teams they beat on the way to the title.
UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros are certainly good at stealing signs, so good they have World Series rings to show for it. AP Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg says tThey're not so good at pretending they’re sorry about it. The team’s official mea culpay in Florida was as predictable as it gets. From owner to star players the message was the same, almost as if it had been rehearsed the night before. A few words of remorse for the worst scandal to hit baseball since the steroid era Then it’s on to 2020 and, just maybe, a World Series title without having to cheat to get it.
UNDATED (AP) — Mike Minor and Lance Lynn have gotten some veteran help in the Texas Rangers rotation. Minor says the Rangers will be in good shape if he and Lynn play well again. Texas this offseason added two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and right-handers Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles. Lynn and Minor combined for 30 wins and each pitched more than 208 innings with at least 200 strikeouts last season. There were 17 other pitchers who started games for Texas. Nine of them were rookies.
TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Seguin snapped a 17-game goal drought, Ben Bishop made 27 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2. Denis Gurianov and Radek Faksa also scored for Dallas, which earned its third straight victory. Toronto dropped to 2-3-1 over its last six. Auston Matthews scored his 41st goal for the Maple Leafs, and Zach Hyman got his 17th.
WACO, Texas (AP) — The top five scorers for No. 1 Baylor all began their college careers elsewhere. The team has now won a school-record 21 games in a row and been the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 four weeks in a row. Guards Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and Devonte Bandoo had never all played in a game together before this season. Baylor also has Freddie Gillespie, a 6-foot-9 senior center who played two seasons at Division III Carleton College in Minnesota before transferring to Baylor.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 18 points shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 16th-ranked Texas A&M was never threatened in a 74-53 win over Vanderbilt. The Aggies built an 18-4 lead and never trailed. The lead stood at 28-10 at the end of the first quarter. Texas A&M missed just two of 13-shot attempts in the quarter for an 84.6% shooting mark. The Aggies also made 4 of 5 3-pointers in the quarter and distributed nine assists on their 11 made baskets. The Commodores never got within 13 points the rest of the way. Koi Love paced the Commodores with 13 points.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas junior forward Jericho Sims has been struggling with a back injury that is still being evaluated as the Longhorns get ready to play at Iowa State. Coach Shaka Smart says the injury has bothered Sims for several weeks. He had remained in the starting lineup and averages 9.7 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds. It was unclear if Sims will play Saturday. The Longhorns and are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season and third time in five years.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sam Griffin made four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as Texas-Arlington topped Arkansas State 77-67. Radshad Davis and Brian Warren added 15 points each for the Mavericks. Davis also had 14 rebounds. Jerry Johnson had 17 points and Marquis Eaton added 16 for Arkansas State, which has lost four consecutive games.