Community devastated by death of Faye Swetlik after days of praying for her safe return

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Connie Mattox has lived in Cayce for more than 40 years.
She said when she went on her daily walks this week she kept an eye out for anything out of the ordinary.
Mattox said when she heard the news that law enforcement discovered the body of missing six-year-old Faye Swetlik, she was devastated.
“I’ve been praying for her every day,” she said. “When I heard about the male there - that was more confusing.”
Police said they found the body of a deceased male also in the neighborhood. They did not say if that body was connected to Faye’s case.
Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
George Vinson also lives near the area.
“I’m always telling folks to watch out for their kids. It’s a crazy world man,” he said. “People are doing some crazy things. Kids are innocent. It’s sad that it happened.”
According to law enforcement, as of Thursday evening, no arrests have been made in connecting with the investigation. They don’t believe the public is in any danger.
Renee Lugo lives in Lexington County. She said she can't imagine what the family is going through.
“That poor baby girl. I’m so sorry,” she said.
The Cayce Department of Public Safety is still asking for any information in relation to the case. The public can call the hotline for Faye with tips: 803-205-4444.
