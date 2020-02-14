Amarillo League of Women Voters distributes 8,000 voter guides for public

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Members of the League of Women Voters have been working on distributing 8,000 voter guides for the March 3 primary election to numerous locations in Amarillo and Canyon over the past few days.
These 28-page nonpartisan guides are free and available to the public.
They are published jointly by the League of Women Voters of Texas and the Amarillo League.
They contain answers to questions by both Democratic and Republican candidates in the race, including statewide and local candidates.
Unopposed candidates are also listed in these guides.
Below is a list of places in Amarillo you can find these guides:
- Amarillo Public Library and it’s branches
- Amarillo downtown banks
- Herring Bank
- FirstBank Southwest on Georgia
- Citizen’s Bank on Georgia
- People’s Federal Credit Union
- Education Credit Union branches
- Potter County tax office and Central Jury Room
- The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce
- Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Randall County annex
- Amarillo City Hall
- Kid’s Inc. on East 27th
- Palace Coffee shops
- Urbana Coffee
- United Supermarkets
- Fiesta Foods
- Eat-Rite Health Food store and restaurant
- Roasters Coffee & Tea shops
- Starbucks Coffee shops on Georgia and Soncy
- The Amarillo Senior Citizens Center
- Wesley Community Center
- Hilltop Senior Citizens Center
- Black Historical Culture Center
- Warford Center
- Thomas Creek Veterans Administration Hospital
- 16 retirement and assisted living facilities
- Amarillo College Union Building on the main campus, the downtown campus and the Lecture Hall on the west campus
Below is a list of places in Canyon you can find these guides:
- The Canyon Area Public Library
- The West Texas A&M University Library and Student Union
- Canyon Independent School District administration building
- United Supermarket
- The Canyon News office
- Amarillo National Bank
- Happy State Bank
- Palace Coffee shop
- The Election Administrator’s office in the Randall County Financial Center
Early voting begins February 18 and continues through February 28.
The Amarillo League of Women Voters suggests voters save their guides in case of a runoff election.
Anyone with questions about the voter guides can call (806) 337-2148 or visit the League’s online voter guide.
