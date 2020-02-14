Amarillo Community of Sisterhood spends Valentine’s Day with veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many veterans were celebrated this Valentine’s Day thanks to a local community group.
“We wanted to tell you ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ and that we appreciate you veterans, so we brought you a Valentine goody bag. There’s all kinds of things in there”, said Hope Killian, founder of the Amarillo Community of Sisterhood.
The Amarillo Community of Sisterhood is a newly formed group that focuses on giving back to the community.
This Valentine's Day they spread the love to veterans in the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans home.
“I used to have a neighbor that was a veteran, and he used to take my two little girls to Georgia Street and Manor Home to visit them, because he said ‘don’t forget the elderly, they need love year round, not just on Christmas when most people donate and give gifts then,'” said Killian.
This group discovered most veterans in a home hardly, if ever, have any visitors throughout the year.
The Amarillo Community of Sisterhood wants all veterans to feel remembered and loved on today of all days.
“Just to show that we’re thankful,” said Baron Hall, a grandson of one of the members of the Amarillo Community of Sisterhood.
Handing out candy and everyday items, veterans express how grateful they were over a simple act of kindness.
“Everybody needs chocolate on Valentine’s Day, you enjoy. And thank you for your service,” said Killian.
They left over 100 residents in the home feeling special this Valentine’s Day.
“Well I do feel special, very special,” said Matta Williams, resident at Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home.
