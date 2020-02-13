69-year-old man wounded, 1 arrested after shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Authorities said a 69-year-old man was wounded and the suspect is behind bars after a Wednesday evening shooting in Clovis, New Mexico.
About 7:25 p.m. yesterday, police were called out to the Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis on a gunshot wound victim, according to a press release from the Clovis Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found the 69-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound.
The man told police that 26-year-old Iisha Silva shot him at his home and drove him to the hospital afterwards.
He was later taken to the University Medical Center in Lubbock for his injuries.
Silva was later arrested and charged with two felony charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.
Silva was taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Center.
The CPD’s Special Operations is investigating the the shooting.
