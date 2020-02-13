San Jacinto neighborhood’s redevelopment plan ready for action

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will soon start it’s development projects in the San Jacinto neighborhood following the adoption of a redevelopment plan.
“So the San Jacinto neighborhood plan was presented to City Council yesterday for the first reading. They did take action on it and recommended it for adoption, so there will be a second reading on the 25th, in two weeks. That’s when the neighborhood will be able to celebrate a formal adoption,” said Emily Koller, planning and development services manager for the City of Amarillo.
Following the adoption recommendation, the planning committee worked with San Jacinto residents to come up with a plan to get started.
“We’re starting to transition to the implementation phase. We already held an implementation kick off meeting with the neighborhood, the plan advisory committee has about 17 members on that, and then we invited anyone else that was interested in the neighborhood, who serve on a committee, or perhaps lead a project, or even be on the board of a new neighborhood association that’s expected to form to oversee implementation,” said Koller.
Local business owners are hoping to see a resurgence of Amarillo’s 6th Street prioritized.
“I would love to see them start here on 6th Street, kind of selfishly, I’m a shop owner down here. This is such a main corridor, I would love to see them really get behind us and give us matching facade grants, it can really beautify this area, get it to where it’s looking really good, it’s clean, more safe, and then they can help with the police presence down here, and just kind of start changing 6th Street," said Kally Paulk, owner of The Muse on 6th Street.
