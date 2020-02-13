Man arrested on manslaughter, injury to child warrants for wreck in 2018 that left 4-year-old dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An arrest was made today on manslaughter and injury to a child warrants issued for a man involved in a wreck on Amarillo Boulevard in 2018 that injured two minors and left a 4-year-old dead.
The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit found evidence from a 2018 case that showed a man involved in the fatal wreck was driving well above the posted speed limit at the time of the crash.
The warrants were issued yesterday, February 12, for the arrest of Kristopher Anthony Flores.
APD investigators worked with the U.S. Marshal Service to located Flores, where he was found in Cactus, Texas.
He was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
