3 injured after series of shooting near Thompson Park Tuesday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a series of shootings that left three wounded near Thompson Park last night.
At around 8:00 p.m., APD officers were sent to the Toot’n Totum on Dumas Drive, because a man said he had been shot while in Thompson Park.
When officers arrived, they met with a 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman who reported they were in the park when approached by two men in a vehicle.
The male victim got out of his vehicle to see what the two men wanted, and they asked him a question.
He did not know what they were talking about, so he turned to get back into his vehicle when the two men started shooting at him.
Both the male and female victims left, to the Toot’n Totum, with gunshot wounds.
They were both hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
While officers were investigating this incident, at around 8:17 p.m., officers received a call about shots fired on North Wilson.
Officers, already in the area, responded where a witness reported that a man had been shot.
The victim of the second shooting, a 19-year-old male, was later located by officers on Thorne Street.
He reported that he had been assaulted and shot on Wilson Street, ran away from the suspects and made it to Thorne Street where he was located by police.
He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Also during this time, at around 8:37 p.m., a call came in of shots fired in the D&T Food Mart parking lot.
Officers, still in the area, responded to the scene where a witness said a man was in the parking lot and fired several rounds into the air, but no one was injured.
These cases are still being investigated.
If anyone has any information related to these incidents, contact the APD Violent Crimes Unit.
