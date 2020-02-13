Hoops Madness Xtra: Previewing 3-5A’s mini-playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With about a week or two remaining for high school basketball in the Panhandle depending on if you are looking at the girl’s or boy’s schedule, playoffs are more and more getting on everyone’s mind, now more than ever. In Class 3-5A on the girl’s side of things, you could say there’s been a little bit of extra chaos added to the normal stress that comes with the end of the season.
Even though No. 1 Amarillo (32-2, 16-0) and No. 16 Monterey (30-4, 14-2) have clearly run away with the district leads for the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the district, that doesn’t mean the push for No. 3 and No. 4 hasn’t been chaotic. Because Palo Duro (15-17, 9-7), Lubbock Cooper (17-17, 9-7) and the Plainview Bulldogs (20-10, 9-7) all have the same district record, the district will now have to have a small mini-playoff tournament to decide which teams will go on to compete for a chance at winning the 2019-2020 State Title, and which lone team, will have to stay home like the four other teams that didn’t perform well enough to go on to the next round.
It’s a sticky situation, but the situation is this:
In game one, which takes place Thursday at 6:00 p.m., Palo Duro and Lubbock Cooper will face off. The winner of that game will play the Bulldogs in a game that will take place Friday, also at 6:00 p.m. If Plainview wins game two, they are the No. 3 seed and the loser of game two is the No. 4 seed. However, if Plainview loses game two, then the winner of game two is the No. 3 seed and the loser of game one and Plainview will compete in a third game that will award the winner the No. 4 seed. That third game, if necessary, would take place on Saturday at a time to be determined.
Now, the drama that is the 3-5A playoff picture for the girl’s side of things is chaotic, but that doesn’t mean that the boy’s side is any easier. Because if Palo Duro (17-6, 11-3), who is the current No. 2 seed behind Amarillo (24-8, 14-0) loses this Friday to Coronado (10-15, 6-9) at home, then Palo Duro could theoretically not only lose out on the No. 2 seed and fall behind Lubbock Cooper (16-8, 10-4), but they could also theoretically fall all the way to the No. 4 seed if Monterey (10-4-19-12) can secure a district win this Friday.
Friday’s Most Anticipated Game: Lubbock Coronado at Palo Duro (Men’s):
Play of the Week: Freshman Guard, Zeryhia Aokuso, Amarillo High School
