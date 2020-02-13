Hoops Madness Xtra: Previewing 3-5A’s mini-playoffs

Even though No. 1 Amarillo (32-2, 16-0) and No. 16 Monterey (30-4, 14-2) have clearly run away with the district leads for the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the district, that doesn’t mean the push for No. 3 and No. 4 hasn’t been chaotic. Because Palo Duro (15-17, 9-7), Lubbock Cooper (17-17, 9-7) and the Plainview Bulldogs (20-10, 9-7) all have the same district record, the district will now have to have a small mini-playoff tournament to decide which teams will go on to compete for a chance at winning the 2019-2020 State Title, and which lone team, will have to stay home like the four other teams that didn’t perform well enough to go on to the next round.