Head on collision kills Amarillo woman, injures boy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman is dead after a car hit a truck-tractor head on Wednesday afternoon in Randall County.
A Texas Department of Public Safety news release says about 4:15 p.m. yesterday, 63-year-old Mitzi Minkler and a seven-year-old boy were traveling eastbound on South Loop 335 in a 2006 Honda Accord, just two miles south of Amarillo.
About that time, a driver of a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on the Loop.
For unknown reasons, the Honda crossed over into the westbound lane and struck the truck-tractor head on.
Minkler died on scene of the wreck due to her injuries and the boy was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.