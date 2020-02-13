Head on collision kills Amarillo woman, injures boy

By Vanessa Garcia | February 13, 2020 at 7:34 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 8:27 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman is dead after a car hit a truck-tractor head on Wednesday afternoon in Randall County.

A Texas Department of Public Safety news release says about 4:15 p.m. yesterday, 63-year-old Mitzi Minkler and a seven-year-old boy were traveling eastbound on South Loop 335 in a 2006 Honda Accord, just two miles south of Amarillo.

About that time, a driver of a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on the Loop.

For unknown reasons, the Honda crossed over into the westbound lane and struck the truck-tractor head on.

Minkler died on scene of the wreck due to her injuries and the boy was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

