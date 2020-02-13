Central Ark. looks to sweep SHSU

STEPPING UP: The Bears have been led by juniors Rylan Bergersen and Hayden Koval. Bergersen has averaged 15.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while Koval has recorded 11.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. The Bearkats have been anchored by Kai Mitchell and Zach Nutall. Mitchell has averaged 14.2 points and six rebounds while Nutall has put up 15.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Bergersen has connected on 24.4 percent of the 127 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last three games. He's also made 68.2 percent of his foul shots this season.