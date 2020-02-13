APD investigating officer involved shooting in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Amarillo are investigating an officer involved shooting on North Buchanan Street.
The Amarillo Police Department said about 10:29 a.m., a suspect was located at a home in the 1300 block of North Buchanan Street.
Police said he pulled a firearm and pointed it a the officers.
The suspect was shot and no officers were injured.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Details are limited, but NewsChannel 10 crew is on scene.
We will update you when more information is made available.
As of now, the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Buchanan are being blocked during the investigation.
