Amarillo police investigating threat of gun violence circulating online

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a threat of gun violence that is circulating online.
According to the police, the department received information about the vague threat Wednesday.
From all reports the police have received, there is no specific threat to any school in Amarillo. There is also no specific information on whether the post was initially made in Amarillo.
Amarillo ISD released a statement earlier today, saying the district is also aware of the post and takes all rumors seriously.
The district says it has taken some additional security precautions and will remain vigilant about campus security.
If you have any new or specific information regarding any threats toward Amarillo schools or students, call the Amarillo Police Department Dispatch at (806) 378-3038.
The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo ISD want you to remember if you see something, say something.
