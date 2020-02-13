Amarillo National Bank robbery suspect facing charge after turning himself in

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Court documents show the suspect of the Amarillo National Bank robbery in downtown Amarillo is facing charges after turning himself in.
On Feb. 3, Phillip Goss walked into the lobby at ANB on South Taylor Street and demanded money from one of the workers before leaving the bank, according to a criminal complaint.
The next day, Amarillo Crime Stoppers released video of the robbery that showed the suspect committing the crime.
On Feb. 10, Goss turned himself in at the Amarillo Police Department with a note admitting that he robbed the bank.
Goss described the clothes worn during the robbery and told investigators it was at a hotel.
He also had more than $300 in cash inside of an ANB envelope, but investigators had learned that he had previously spent some more of the stolen money.
Investigators went to the hotel and discovered the clothes matched the ones worn in the video.
The criminal complaint shows that $1,251 in cash had been taken during the robbery.
Goss is now facing a bank robbery charge.
