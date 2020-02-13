Amarillo National Bank alerting residents of phone scam

By Kaitlin Johnson | February 13, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 4:13 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo National Bank is alerting residents of a phone scam claiming to be from the fraud department.

According to Amarillo National Bank, scammers are claiming to be from the bank’s fraud department or ANB Customer Service.

The calls appear to come from the number (806) 378-8000. However, these calls are not coming from the bank.

Amarillo National Bank advises you not to give out personal or banking details over the phone.

The bank will never call, text or email customers to ask for personal information. The bank already has the information.

If you think your account or personal information has been compromised, call Amarillo National Bank at (806) 378-8000.

