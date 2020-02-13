Amarillo businesses expecting an increase of sales on Valentine’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many local businesses are experiencing an increase of sales Valentine’s Day brings and are preparing for the rush they will see tomorrow alone.
“On an average week, we deliver like 200 deliveries, this week we will deliver 1,200,” said Tonya Freeman, manager of Freeman’s Flowers.
“Just for these last three or four days, we’re going to see a 20 percent increase in sales. We’re going to see 1,500 chocolate dipped strawberries go out the door. It’s very busy and over 4,000 hand cut cookies will also be added into the mix of everything,” said Richard Zaccardo, owner of Belmar Bakery.
Preparation for Valentine’s Day began months ago with flowers and strawberries delivered from around the world.
“You can not get the long steamed year round because we are in the Panhandle, and like I said they either come from the east cost or the west coast and this year they came from Florida,” said Zaccardo.
Shops say they have worked many overtime hours leading up to Valentine’s Day with some stores even hiring extra help for this time of year.
“We get here at like four o’clock in the morning and you know we have a staff of 22 people so just long hours and lots of planning,” said Zaccardo.
Freeman’s Flowers says Valentine’s Day is their busiest day of the year and their business financially depends on the holiday.
“The holiday is very important. It’s something we really depend on. It’s something my employees are thrilled with because they get overtime and the extra holiday help, they love coming and making that little bit of extra money,” said Freeman.
Bakeries and flower shops are prepared to fulfill all the last minute business they plan to receive tomorrow.
“We’re ready for all those last minute guys. We have plenty of roses made and ready to walk out the door and plenty of beautiful arrangements with peonies and hydrangeas and all types of beautiful flowers,” said Freeman.
Freeman’s Flowers will have florist and delivery drivers standing by tomorrow to complete all last minute orders up until 3:00 p.m.
