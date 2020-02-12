‘We’ve got to find her’: Faye Swetlik’s grandmother just wants her home

Six-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik, from Cayce, South Carolina, was last seen in her yard around 3:45 p.m. Monday. (Source: Cayce DPS)
By Miranda Parnell | February 12, 2020 at 5:13 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 10:18 AM

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - As the search continues for missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, community members in Cayce are turning to prayer.

Trinity Baptist Church hosted a vigil for the little girl Tuesday evening to pray for her safe return.

Faye's grandmother and a close family-friend were at the vigil, and spoke about Faye after the service.

They said Faye is a “selfie queen” who loves playing with filters on Snapchat, dressing up, and playing outside looking for rocks.

"We're waiting for her to bounce back in the room," they said. "Yep, just come back home. She doesn't walk, she bounces. Just come home. We're ready for her to come home and find some more rocks."

Faye’s grandmother says this entire ordeal has been a nightmare, but the family is keeping up hope that Faye will return home safe and sound.

“I want my baby back,” her grandmother said. “We’ve got to find her.”

