Vista Bank agrees to pay $7.5M, drops all claims and demands in RDAG case

The Proposed Settlement likewise saves the Estates from incurring additional indirect cost and expense as set forth below in assisting the Special Litigation Counsel in prosecuting the Disputes. The Proposed Settlement will deliver a substantial cash payment Estates and will result in subordination of significant filed claims. Further, it also provides the Estate with needed certainty on the disputes and litigation against Vista Bank. Finally, the Proposed Settlement is the result of arms-length, good-faith, and extensive negotiations which occurred over several months, which included the assistance of a mediator, and between and among the Estate Parties and Vista Bank. Accordingly, the Debtors believes that the Proposed Settlement is in the best interests of the Estate under the circumstances and serves the “paramount interests” of the creditors.