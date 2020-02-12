Shamrock community recovering after fire destroys Shamrock Community Center

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The community in Shamrock is recovering after a fire at the Shamrock Community Center destroyed the building early this morning.
“We got the call around 1:00 a.m. We got down here and there was no fire visible at the time,” said Shamrock Fire Chief Randy Tallant. “We had heavy smoke throughout the building, and probably within 20 minutes, the fire broke out and then in another 20, 30 minutes the roof fell in, and it was pretty much a defenseless battle from the start.”
The fire has continued to burn throughout the day as crews monitor the hot spots.
“The State Fire Marshal is here, and they are going to do an investigation on it and determine the cause of the fire,” said Tallant. “All we know now is that is started on the west end of the building and that’s really all we know at this time.”
About 40 firefighters were on the ground putting out the fire.
They had help from multiple surrounding departments.
This building was more than just a structure to the community of Shamrock.
“It was the central point,” said Shamrock Mayor Lynn Ramsey. There are so many events that we had in there, from St. Patrick’s to weddings, birthday parties, anything we can do out there we did."
The annual St. Patrick’s Day festival is still going to happen.
Today, the community had an emergency meeting to make a decision on moving the dance to the new BBNI building and the kickoff banquet will be moved to the high school.
“It’s unbelievable the people who have come together this morning because it just happened,” said Ramsey. “And everyone is throwing in and getting things done.”
At this time, a fundraiser has not been set, but officials say they will be needing help building a new building and getting their St. Patrick’s Day festival put together.
“Right now Meals on Wheels is a big thing because they use the kitchen and they serve a lot of people here in the community, and they are taking donations for that at Panhandle Recovery. You can take dry goods and whatever monetary donations,” said Ramsey. “I think all of the churches are coming together and offering kitchens and places to do the cooking. So everybody is coming together for that.”
