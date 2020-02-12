Shamrock Community Center burns down, considered a total loss

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Shamrock Community Center caught on fire early Wednesday morning and is burning down.
Officials with the Shamrock Fire Department said the community center caught on fire about 12:51 a.m. this morning.
The building, which is used for many events, is considered a total loss.
Fire crews are working the fire, which is expected to burn until later today.
Details are limited, but we will bring you more details as information is made available.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.