School and business closings and delays for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As more snow is expected into Wednesday morning, some schools and businesses are delayed or closed for Wednesday.
Below is a list of business closings:
- Cannon Air Force Base authorized delayed reporting for non-mission essential personnel for Wednesday. Unit commanders will determine which personnel are mission essential and non-mission essential. Reporting will be staggered by group to minimize traffic delay processing through the gates. Those reporting will adhere to the following schedule:
- MXG begins reporting at 1000
- SOG begins reporting at 1020
- MSG begins reporting at 1040
- MDG, WSA & Tenants report by 1100
