School and business closings and delays for Wednesday

School delays and closings for Wednesday, Feb. 12
By Kaitlin Johnson | February 11, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 6:22 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As more snow is expected into Wednesday morning, some schools and businesses are delayed or closed for Wednesday.

Below is a list of business closings:

  • Cannon Air Force Base authorized delayed reporting for non-mission essential personnel for Wednesday. Unit commanders will determine which personnel are mission essential and non-mission essential.  Reporting will be staggered by group to minimize traffic delay processing through the gates. Those reporting will adhere to the following schedule:
    • MXG begins reporting at 1000
    • SOG begins reporting at 1020
    • MSG begins reporting at 1040
    • MDG, WSA & Tenants report by 1100

