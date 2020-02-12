Public meeting to give details of Industrial Laundry Facility in Amarillo

(Source: North Heights Advisory Association)
By Vanessa Garcia | February 12, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 10:34 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can learn about the plans about the Industrial Laundry Facility in Amarillo during a meeting tomorrow.

A Neighborhood Community Meeting is set for 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Black Cultural Center, located at 901 N. Hayden.

Hohe Designs will show the latest architectural plans for the upcoming Industrial Laundry Facility.

The facility is located at the old Amarillo Inn site on the Amarillo Boulevard in the North Heights neighborhood.

The meeting is being held by the North Heights Advisory Association, North Heights Linen Services and SALAR.

