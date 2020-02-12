Man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a man who is wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, 39-year-old Mehrdad Akbari is wanted out of Randall County on a probation violation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, enhanced.
He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you know where this man is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
You could earn a cash reward.
