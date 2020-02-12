One fatality as result of major multi-vehicle collision on Loop 335 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo first responders are on the scene of a major multi-vehicle crash on the overpass of Loop 335 at South Osage.
At around 4:15 p.m. today, officials responded to the scene of the collision.
At this time, Texas DPS has confirmed one fatality as a result of this incident.
Officials ask that you avoid the area, so first responders can do their job.
The details of this incident are limited, but we will update the story as more information becomes available.
