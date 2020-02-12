Doppler Dave Has A Cool But Quiet Forecast

Our latest winter storm has now come and gone with conditions now quickly improving. Roads were snowpacked and icy this morning, but skies have cleared and temperatures have risen into the 40s which has allowed roadways to thaw. A breezy northerly wind is blowing in on the backside of our storm, but should diminish tonight and lows will tumble to near 20. One more chilly day can be expected tomorrow with highs only in the low 40s, but a healthy warm up is expected this weekend.