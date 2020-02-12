Clearing skies and warming temps

It is going to be a cold morning with temps in the 20s. Wind chill temps will feel into the teens and 20s and even single digits. Snow is ending with a few flurries left to our west and east. Patchy freezing fog will also be possible in the west. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph gusting up to 25 mph. We drop into the 20′s and teens overnight. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 40s today and low 40s on Thursday. We warm into the 50s Friday and Saturday before upper 60s return Sunday. Our next cold front moves in Monday and Tuesday of next week.