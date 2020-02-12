Amarillo police investigating after one man shot at Thompson Park, multiple reports of shots fired nearby

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after one man was shot in Thompson Park, and they received multiple calls of shot fired at two nearby areas.
On Tuesday night, the man shot in Thompson Park had walked to the Toot’n Totum on 24th Street and Dumas Drive to call police, where he was then transported to an Amarillo hospital.
After this incident, APD got calls of shots fired on North Wilson and at the Food Mart on Northeast 24th, both areas close to where the man was shot.
Police are still investigating if the calls of shots fired resulted in any injuries.
Details on these incidents are limited at this time, but we will update the story as more information becomes available.
