TxDOT hosting open house on Loop 335 project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting an open house to give an update on it’s Loop 335 project.
TxDOT said the open house is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, located at 5631 Pavillard Dr.
TxDOT officials will answer questions and take comments about the Loop 335 from Western to Echo and on U.S. 287 where it crosses Loop 335.
Comments are due by Friday in order for them to be part of the official record.
The proposed project includes:
- Improving an existing four lane facility along Loop 335 to a four lane divided freeway facility with ramps
- One way frontage roads
- Grade separations over intersecting cross streets
- Provide bike and pedestrian accommodations
- Enhancing U.S. 87
- Six foot sidewalks in each direction
For more details, go here.
