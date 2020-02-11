TxDOT and City of Amarillo prepare for snow coming tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Although roads are pretty dry right now, crews are preparing for more winter weather tonight.
Both TxDOT and the City of Amarillo plow trucks were out during today’s morning commute. However, TxDOT crews took a break during the day to sleep and return to keep the roads clear throughout the night and into the morning.
“They will be back out there again, patrolling the roadways, seeing what needs to be re-sanded, in taking care of the roads overnight so that we will be ready for the morning commute on Wednesday,” said TxDOT’s Sonja Gross.
City officials say it is too expensive to clear residential roads, which is why only the main roads are plowed.
“The reason that we focus only on arterial streets and the overpasses, of course that’s the main travel areas that we have,” said Assistant Director of Public Works Donny Hopper. “It would be extremely expensive to have enough equipment and personnel to put those on every residential street in Amarillo. We have over 1,200 miles of roads here, so when you look at the totality of what it would take to put equipment and personnel on the roads, it’s jut a pretty expensive proposition.”
Officials consider the routes first responders need to take when determining which roads should be plowed and cleared first.
“Your interstates, your 87s, your 287s, your U.S. 60s, we’re out there taking care of those first, because those are ones that our first responders are going to need to be able to access other parts of our communities that they serve," said Gross. "And then, as time and weather allows, we get out and tackle those other roads. The farm to market, and the ranch to market roads, unfortunately, are the last to get the attention from us. But that’s just how we have to prioritize to keep transportation running as smoothly as possible.”
The amount of trucks TxDOT will have out at night depends on how bad it is in your area.
“I know some are reporting that they will have a full crew of five trucks starting back tonight. Others could have eight, and some could just have one truck out patrolling. So it’s really going to depend on what the weather does in the 17 counties that we cover.” said Gross.
