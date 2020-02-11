211 Texas Panhandle continues to lend helping hand to those in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Way of Amarillo and Canyon is highlighting the services 211 provides for the Texas Panhandle today on National 211 Day.
211, which is free, fulfills the needs related to finances, domestic, health or disasters.
211 has an information helpline and website that connects people of all ages to health and human services they need.
In 2019, 211 Texas Panhandle and United Way Helpline received 22,000 calls region-wide.
The top three needs in the Panhandle Region were electric service payment assistance, food pantries and rent payment assistance.
Those in need in the area call 211 for confidential crisis and emergency counseling, food, clothing, health services, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare and family services.
211 is also part of the Texas State Emergency Response Team, so it becomes an public information portal for disaster related information.
When looking for a helping hand, residents just have to dial 211 to speak with a specialist who will direct them to resources needed.
There’s also 60,000 resources on the 211 website to get help.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.