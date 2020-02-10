Snow on the way!

Our winter storm system continues to take shape for the area with widespread accumulating snows likely. The heaviest snow amounts will occur across eastern New Mexico and the western third of the Texas panhandle. 6+ inches will be possible for eastern New Mexico and the western panhandle with 2″-4″ possible for the central and southern panhandle. This snow event will likely last through Tuesday night before moving east Wednesday morning. Treacherous driving will be likely Tuesday morning and Wednesday mornings.