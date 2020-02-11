League of Women Voters hosting ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum

The League of Women Voters will host a “Meet the Candidates” forum on Thursday, February 13. (Source: League of Women Voters)
By Kaitlin Johnson | February 11, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 11:20 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters will host a “Meet the Candidates” forum on Thursday, February 13.

The forum will take place at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus auditorium located at 1314 South Polk.

Refreshments will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the program begins at 6:00 p.m.

Each of the 47 candidates invited will have an opportunity to make a statement on why they are running for office and what they hope to accomplish if elected.

There will be a question and answer session following each group of candidate presentations.

Early voting for the March 3 primary begins February 18 and runs through February 28.

