League of Women Voters hosting ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters will host a “Meet the Candidates” forum on Thursday, February 13.
The forum will take place at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus auditorium located at 1314 South Polk.
Refreshments will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the program begins at 6:00 p.m.
Each of the 47 candidates invited will have an opportunity to make a statement on why they are running for office and what they hope to accomplish if elected.
There will be a question and answer session following each group of candidate presentations.
Early voting for the March 3 primary begins February 18 and runs through February 28.
