Reports of slick spots on roads, highways Texas, Oklahoma Panhandles

TEXAS PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers are asked to travel with caution this morning due to patches of ice and snow on the roads in the Northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is reporting slick spots on highways in the Panhandle, including Cimarron County.
OKDOT said conditions can rapidly change with slick spots forming quickly.
Crews in Oklahoma are laying down salt and sand, and are plowing those areas.
Drivers are advised to stay at least 200 feet away from snow plows.
In the North Texas Panhandle, major highways like U.S. 54 below Dalhart and State Highway 152 near Dalhart have patches of snow and ice.
DriveTexas shows that areas such as Stratford, Morse, Gruver, Spearman and Canadian also have patches of ice and snow on roads, bridges and overpasses.
Drivers should be careful as they drive and should also plan for extra time during their morning commute.
As of now, there are no reports of patches of ice or snow accumulating in other parts of the Panhandle such as Pampa, Borger, Amarillo, Canyon and various of other those cities and towns in the area.
There are a some school closures and delays for Tuesday, which you can find here.
Stay up-to-date with the weather here.
