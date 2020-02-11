Authorities searching for suspect after a woman was hit in the head during a robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities are searching for a suspect after a woman was hit in the head during a Monday night robbery near South Georgia Street.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, about 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 2700 block of Salem Drive, which is near South Georgia School Park.
A 48-year-old woman had left her home to get items from her vehicle when she was met with a man in her driveway.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man wearing dark clothing with a black hooded sweatshirt.
He is also believed to have a light-colored goatee.
The woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
If you have any information or have video of the incident, call APD at (806) 378-4258 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.