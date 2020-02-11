APD: Wanted fugitive arrested Monday night after hiding inside home in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department said a wanted fugitive was arrested Monday night after hiding inside a home in north Amarillo.
According to an APD news release, about 8:22 p.m. on Monday, officers were given information that 28-year-old Kody Patterson, who was wanted for felony forgery, was in the area of the 300 block of North Van Buren Street.
Officers saw him inside and tried calling him outside but he refused.
With police later learning there were at least three others inside the home, the APD Critical Incident Response Team were called into assist about 10:25 p.m.
After two hours of trying to call Patterson outside, APD said a robot was deployed.
After the robot entered the house, the fugitive walked outside on his own and was arrested.
Patterson was booked into the Potter County jail on his felony warrant.
