Amarillo’s Guyon Saunders Resource Center may relocate soon

“Potential for acquiring a piece of property that the county owns. I think part of this equation, if the county has interest in partnering with us, in being a partner with the GSRC on this project, and it opens that avenue of opening that community in that area to have a good conversation about what would be relocated to that area and get feedback related to that and then hopefully find the right pathway or the right legal framework for us to acquire the property and move forward with that project to start to construct the facility,” said Kevin Starbuck, board member of GSRC.