Amarillo City Council members vote unanimously to add Civic Center renovations to ballot in primary election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Citizens will now be able to vote on approving the complete renovations of the Amarillo Civic Center in May’s primary election.
At the city council meeting today, members voted unanimously in approving the issue to be added to the ballot in May.
If approved, the election will be borrowing nearly $275 million to be paid off over no more than thirty years.
The total cost would need about $40 million more in funding, some of which would come from additional debt.
The plan includes major renovations to the existing facility, building a 10,000-seat coliseum to hold events that have outgrown the existing one and adding a parking garage.
The bonds on the May ballot would add about $150 dollars to a tax bill for $100,000 in taxable property value.
