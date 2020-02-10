11-year-old boy from Florida running to benefit injured Lubbock firefighter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A boy from Florida who runs for our heroes says he's headed to Lubbock later this week to give a grant to injured Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson.
Zechariah Cartledge runs a mile for each first responder across the nation who has fallen in the line of duty.
The 11-year-old ran for Officer Nicholas Reyna and Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill last month.
His nonprofit, Running 4 Heroes, collects funds to offer grants to injured first responders.
Saturday evening, he said he would travel to Lubbock in a week to present a $5,000 grant to the Dawson family to help with medical expenses.
His efforts inspired a Lubbock police officer to organize a run for fellow first responders in the wake of the January 11th tragedy.
Zechariah has run 404 miles since the Running 4 Heroes nonprofit was founded last January.
This will be the second grant awarded by the charity.
