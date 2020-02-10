11-year-old boy from Florida running to benefit injured Lubbock firefighter

Zechariah Cartledge runs a mile for each first responder across the nation who has fallen in the line of duty. (Source: Facebook)
By Kase Wilbanks | February 9, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 5:06 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A boy from Florida who runs for our heroes says he's headed to Lubbock later this week to give a grant to injured Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson.

Zechariah Cartledge runs a mile for each first responder across the nation who has fallen in the line of duty.

The 11-year-old ran for Officer Nicholas Reyna and Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill last month.

His nonprofit, Running 4 Heroes, collects funds to offer grants to injured first responders.

Saturday evening, he said he would travel to Lubbock in a week to present a $5,000 grant to the Dawson family to help with medical expenses.

His efforts inspired a Lubbock police officer to organize a run for fellow first responders in the wake of the January 11th tragedy.

Zechariah has run 404 miles since the Running 4 Heroes nonprofit was founded last January.

This will be the second grant awarded by the charity.

One Week from right now, Zechariah will be on an airplane heading to Lubbock, Texas where he will be presenting a $5,000...

Posted by Running 4 Heroes on Saturday, February 8, 2020

