Winter weather returns

We are starting off with temps in the 20′s and 30′s. Skies are cloudy with a north wind. We will stay cloudy today with temps in the 30s and 40s. A few showers will be possible this afternoon to our south. The main moisture chance will move in after sunset and bring snow overnight and throughout the day on Tuesday. Accumulating snowfall is still expected, specifically in the southwestern panhandle and Eastern New Mexico counties. We stay in the 20s and 30s on Tuesday.