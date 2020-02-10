Tickets on sale for FSS’s Mardi Gras Party

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Family Support Service’s Mardi Gras Party that is happening this weekend.
The theme for the 11th annual party is “Mardi Gras Around the World” and is from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.
With 900 guests expected, the Mardi Gras Party is FSS’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
The party will have a casino, food, music by Noah Jenda, jugglers, tarot readers, second line parades and more.
An online and live auction will include trips, jewelry, sports tickets, artwork and hundreds of other items.
All proceeds go to FSS, which serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking intervention and prevention, and also offers counseling and veteran resources.
Tickets are $60, tables of eight are $450 and VIP couples are $250.
To purchase tickets, call (806) 236-3011 or buy them online.
