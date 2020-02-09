Snow Chances Going Up

It’s been a cool day with temperatures in the 40s & 50s. Looking at increasing clouds tonight, light winds and much colder with lows dropping down to the mid to upper 20s. Monday is looking cooler with highs in the lower to mid 40s. Expect cloudy skies with a few showers around especially SE. By Monday night, snow will develop over the NW Panhandle then slide SE.
We are now FIRST ALERT for the potential of an impactful Winter Storm on Tuesday. Winter Storm Watches are now in effect for the Western Panhandle starting Monday night at 10pm & expiring on Wednesday at 6pm. It is looking more & more likely that we will see accumulating snow with heaviest snow favoring the SW. Stay tuned for updates!