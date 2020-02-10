School and business closings and delays for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to delay or close for Tuesday, February 11.
You can view the full list of school closings here.
- Amarillo Endoscopy Center will be closed Tuesday due to weather. This includes Dr. Amit Trehan’s office clinic, Dr. Srinivas Pathapati’s office clinic and Amarillo Endoscopy Center procedures.
- Amarillo Pain Associates will be closed Tuesday due to the weather.
If you would like your business added to this list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.