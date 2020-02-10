Suspect dead after active shooter situation inside Forrest City, Arkansas Walmart; 2 officers shot

FORREST CITY, Arkansas. (WMC) - Forrest City police confirm two officers were shot during an active shooting situation at Walmart Monday morning.
The police chief tells us the suspect was also shot inside the store on Deaderick Road and died at the scene.
It’s not clear how serious the officers’ injuries are. One went to a local hospital while the other was brought to Regional One in Memphis.
Forrest City police say the situation started with a report of a man making threats inside the store.
Arkansas State Police confirm they have been asked to investigate the shooting incident but provided no other information.
Investigators are planning a news conference around 1 p.m. Monday. We will stream it live here.
This story will be updated.
