FIRST ALERT: Snow chances returning Monday through Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are tracking our next winter weather event that will impact the area early this week.
Temperatures will be colder today in the 30s and 40s with a wintry mix possible this afternoon, just ahead of the main snow event.
A stronger cold front will move in overnight night with snow developing in the north this evening and continuing throughout the day on Tuesday.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern New Mexico counties from Monday night through Tuesday night.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Central and Western Panhandles from Monday night through Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures will be colder tomorrow in the 20′s and low 30′s with breezy winds.
Those wind gusts are expected to be up to 30 mph and heavy snow at times may cause low visibility.
The best chance for accumulating snow will be in the Southwest Panhandle.
Snow continues Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Expect a messy commute Tuesday morning, Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
We will continue to update this story as this system approaches and details become more apparent.
