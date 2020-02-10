Educators can get free curriculum ideas at PPHM during Tuesday event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Teachers in the Texas Panhandle can get free curriculum ideas about the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.
The PPHM said educators can gain curriculum materials centered around the museum’s permanent collection and exhibits.
The event is Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
The “Educators’ Night Out” event will resources for arts, social studies, science and other studies for K-12.
Guests will get free food, drinks and giveaways while networking with other educators.
Educators are free but must show a valid ID. Guest admission is $5.
You can RSVP here.
